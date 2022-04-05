Analyzing SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

SoFi Technologies has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blucora has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SoFi Technologies and Blucora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 6 6 0 2.50 Blucora 0 1 2 0 2.67

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $17.63, suggesting a potential upside of 80.40%. Blucora has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.12%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Blucora.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Blucora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Blucora’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 8.22 -$483.94 million N/A N/A Blucora $885.20 million 1.09 $7.76 million $0.14 142.71

Blucora has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies N/A -11.43% -5.70% Blucora 0.88% 19.55% 6.27%

Summary

Blucora beats SoFi Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Blucora (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement plan services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

