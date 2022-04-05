Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI):

4/3/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Rockwell Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

3/10/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RMTI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 23.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 22.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 242,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

