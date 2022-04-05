Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT at $22.36

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGYF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 78,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,578. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $8.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.