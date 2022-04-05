Analysts Set Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target at $11.75

Shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TBLA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

