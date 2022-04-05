Analysts Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Target Price at $7.17

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC began coverage on StorageVault Canada in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.
About StorageVault Canada (Get Rating)
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
