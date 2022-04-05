Analysts Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT at $107.75

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.49. The company had a trading volume of 47,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.14. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.