Analysts Set IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Price Target at $111.67

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE IDA traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.74. The company had a trading volume of 172,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $117.55. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average of $107.54.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

