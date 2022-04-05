Analysts Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Target Price at $81.50

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.96. 793,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. Graco has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $81.09.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

