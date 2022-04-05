Analysts Set Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Target Price at GBX 4,090.71

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,090.71 ($53.65).

CKN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clarkson from GBX 4,132 ($54.19) to GBX 3,665 ($48.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($58.62) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of LON CKN opened at GBX 3,590 ($47.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,412.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,675.39. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 2,730 ($35.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,225 ($55.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Clarkson’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

