Analysts Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Target Price at $27.45

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

BRX stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.27. 61,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,750 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

