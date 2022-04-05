Analysts Set Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) PT at $195.74

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of AIZ traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.80. The stock had a trading volume of 410,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,279. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $141.78 and a fifty-two week high of $185.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Assurant will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $95,465,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1,847.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,306,000 after buying an additional 385,318 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

