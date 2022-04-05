Analysts Offer Predictions for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $38.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $771.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $546.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $474.20 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total transaction of $1,638,761.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $13,566,394. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

