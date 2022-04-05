Analysts Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 996,282 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $3,393,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth $2,508,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 215,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

FREE opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

