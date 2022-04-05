Analysts Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $2.90 on Monday, hitting $155.76. 1,551,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

