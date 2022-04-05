Analysts Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

OPNT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. 76,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,938. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 million, a P/E ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $37.71.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $39,756.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.