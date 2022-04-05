Analysts Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $871.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) will report sales of $871.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $912.69 million. OneMain reported sales of $825.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

OneMain stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,844. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. OneMain has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $63.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.58%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in OneMain by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

