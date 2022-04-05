Analysts Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.17 Million

Brokerages expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) to post sales of $99.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.50 million and the highest is $101.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $85.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $430.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.50 million to $435.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $458.50 million, with estimates ranging from $452.00 million to $465.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.17 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 89,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,800. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $473.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Luxfer by 456.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

