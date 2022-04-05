Analysts Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.36). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

IDYA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $467.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.