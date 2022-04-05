Analysts Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Harmonic also posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,976. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.03 million, a P/E ratio of 82.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,997 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,257,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 557,496 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 481,268 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

