Analysts Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 126.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

