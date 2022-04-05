Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) will report $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,805. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $72.73 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,119 shares of company stock worth $6,342,972 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 113,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

