Analysts Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Veru reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

VERU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 154,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 68,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 407.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 193.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 212,314 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERU opened at $5.04 on Friday. Veru has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $403.45 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

