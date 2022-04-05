Analysts Anticipate LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LianBio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LianBio will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LianBio.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LianBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.19.

Shares of LIAN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,612. LianBio has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,931,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth $20,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth $19,741,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth $14,058,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at $10,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

LianBio

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

