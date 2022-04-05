Analysts Anticipate Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Post $0.79 EPS

Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 24.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $4.3737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is 192.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

