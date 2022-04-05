Analysts Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.17 Million

Analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) will announce $312.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $309.34 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $276.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVGW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 61,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.54. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $80.96. The company has a market capitalization of $657.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

