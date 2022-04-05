Analysts Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 36.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 827,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 222,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 84,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99.
Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.
