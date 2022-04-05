Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
CTXAF opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Ampol has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93.
About Ampol (Get Rating)
