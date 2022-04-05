Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CTXAF opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Ampol has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93.

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

