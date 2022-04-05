Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of CTXAF stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. Ampol has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Ampol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

