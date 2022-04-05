Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of CTXAF stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. Ampol has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $22.50.
Ampol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampol (CTXAF)
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.