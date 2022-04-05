AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.20.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

NYSE AMN traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.91. 509,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,318. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $72.73 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.31.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,972. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $58,469,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 429,601 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,387,000 after purchasing an additional 383,847 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after purchasing an additional 351,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,017,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.