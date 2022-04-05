Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.83.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $297.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.16 and its 200-day moving average is $297.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $234.71 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after acquiring an additional 183,996 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

