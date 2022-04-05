American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $19,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,312,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,226,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56,986 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,992,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $166.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.20 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

