American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

AVD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $158.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 77.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 62.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 92,975 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 68.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

