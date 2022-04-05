American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

NASDAQ:AMNB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,850. The company has a market capitalization of $405.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.05. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in American National Bankshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,363,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in American National Bankshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 208,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American National Bankshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

