American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

NYSE AIG opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

