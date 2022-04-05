American Express (NYSE:AXP) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the payment services company on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

American Express has a payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Express to earn $11.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of AXP opened at $187.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.38.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Tobam increased its position in American Express by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

