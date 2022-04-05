Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Raymond James

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

NYSE AMRC opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 over the last 90 days. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $209,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth about $12,572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 31.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

