Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Insider Sells $562,020.00 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AEE opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after buying an additional 458,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,708,000 after buying an additional 170,378 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

