Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $180.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amedisys ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The Home Health and Hospice segments drove the top line on growth in Medicare and Non-Medicare revenues. The company’s newly formed high acuity care segment, Contessa, experienced continued positive momentum, offering home-based recovery solutions to patients in need of acute level care. Further, increased Licensed Practical Nurse and Physical Therapist Assistant utilization buoys optimism. Over the past year, Amedisys has outperformed the industry. Yet, the company’s Personal Care revenues registered a year-over-year decline in the fourth quarter. Within the Home Health segment, the rebound in elective procedures was impacted by the emergence of the Omicron variant. The contraction of both margins is an added disadvantage.”

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMED. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

AMED stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.