AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 8.2%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.40. 1,612,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 71,991,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.47.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $598,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $597,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 899,111 shares of company stock valued at $18,993,311 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 665.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 219,068 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 125.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 66.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 46,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

