Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $65.11

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and traded as low as $64.19. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $65.27, with a volume of 117,184 shares traded.

AMADY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

