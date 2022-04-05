Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.04. 251,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,422. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.