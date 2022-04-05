Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Increased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 393.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 114,520 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.