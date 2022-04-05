Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives C$23.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

ALS stock opened at C$23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market cap of C$976.77 million and a P/E ratio of 25.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.25. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$14.92 and a 52 week high of C$25.68.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

