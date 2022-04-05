Alta Equipment Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 201,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $281,833.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 242,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,945. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alta Equipment Group (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.