Alta Equipment Group Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $446.29 million, a PE ratio of -18.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 148,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $1,920,042.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 242,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

