Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €37.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($41.21) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alstom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.29 ($43.17).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €21.55 ($23.68) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.97. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($28.19) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($41.07).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

