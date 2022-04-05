Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,530,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,339,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.10 million, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 2.52. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. On average, analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

