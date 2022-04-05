Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 547,376 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 547,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,653,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.18% of Axonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 400.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after purchasing an additional 488,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 6,066.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 403,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Axonics by 89.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 271,768 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 241,568 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $317,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $2,641,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,621 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,034. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXNX opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

