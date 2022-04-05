Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,262,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.95% of Holley as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLLY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Holley Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million. Holley’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

