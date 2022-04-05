Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $686.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $669.54 and a 200-day moving average of $657.49. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $506.51 and a one year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

